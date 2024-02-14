William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 318,234 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318,234 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $82,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.79 and a 200-day moving average of $459.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $541.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

