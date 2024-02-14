William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 5,405 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,386,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,076,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

