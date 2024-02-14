Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Lifted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $270.86 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.17 and its 200-day moving average is $227.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

