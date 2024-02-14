Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Winmark Price Performance

Winmark Cuts Dividend

WINA stock opened at $373.62 on Wednesday. Winmark has a 1 year low of $273.50 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Winmark by 1,763.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

