WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 549,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 629.23% and a negative net margin of 614.50%.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Featured Stories

