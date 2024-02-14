XRUN (XRUN) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. XRUN has a total market cap of $99.92 million and $669.75 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

