Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,176,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 156,061 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 0.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $521,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after buying an additional 468,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after buying an additional 188,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 541,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,583. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

