Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Southern in a report released on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SO opened at $67.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,998 shares of company stock worth $2,511,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

