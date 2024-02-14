Zacks Research Comments on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Teleflex stock opened at $247.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teleflex by 50.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,296,000 after buying an additional 190,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

