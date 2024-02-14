Zacks Research Comments on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.00. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

