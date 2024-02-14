ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

