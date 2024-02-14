ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.990-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.240 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 4,019,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,486. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

