ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.99-1.01 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 36,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZI. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

