ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.66.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

