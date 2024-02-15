19,373 Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUGT traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.66. 1,434,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,849. The company has a market cap of $338.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.