20,000 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 380,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.