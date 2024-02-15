2,148,269 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,148,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,611,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.34% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,531,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,612,000 after buying an additional 1,084,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $1,784,472.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,875.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,875.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 613,691 shares of company stock worth $8,947,778. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 89,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.41.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

