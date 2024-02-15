22,094 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

