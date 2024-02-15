2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of 2U in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 2U’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. 2U has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 88,104 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 141,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

