3,524 Shares in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 209,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 98,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,986 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 50.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,508 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

