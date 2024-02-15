36,562 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $87.59 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.