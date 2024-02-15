3,813 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,639,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,598,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,944,000.

DFAS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.73. 18,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,183. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

