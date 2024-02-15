5,041 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 87,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.