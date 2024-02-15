5,041 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 87,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPHQ opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
