51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
NYSE COE opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.