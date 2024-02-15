5,620 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. 1,088,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,418,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

