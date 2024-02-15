5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 33,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $61.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $6,033,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 327,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,140,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $3,229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley downgraded 5E Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

