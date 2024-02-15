77,776 Shares in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Opera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPRA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth about $190,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Opera by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 1,359,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Opera by 249.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 340,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Opera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 210,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. Opera Limited has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

