81,579 Shares in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $68,748,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $45,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sovos Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $10,050,000.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,523,551.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.06.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

