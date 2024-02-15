A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 22,383 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $26.05 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $595.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

