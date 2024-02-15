A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 22,383 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ AMRK opened at $26.05 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $595.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.
A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.