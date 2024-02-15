Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.89

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.89 and last traded at $118.89, with a volume of 160111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

