ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 129,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,599. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

