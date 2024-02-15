Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $54,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $83.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,801. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

