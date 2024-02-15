Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $13.81.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

