Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.47. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

In other news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 14,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $36,635.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accuray news, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,463 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $33,253.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 404,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,001.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 14,832 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $36,635.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,142 shares of company stock valued at $323,367. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 129.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,666,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 397.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,818,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 258.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 95.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 891,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 335.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 633,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

