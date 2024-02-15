Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 620,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 176,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $3,297,000. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $426,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.