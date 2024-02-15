Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 916,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,983,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
