Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.5 %

ATGE opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $62.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $57,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 396.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after buying an additional 813,849 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $19,451,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.