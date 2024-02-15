Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.34 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

