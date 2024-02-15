Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AFRM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Compass Point downgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity at Affirm

Shares of AFRM opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Affirm has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.