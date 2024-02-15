Air Canada (AC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada Stock Up 3.2 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.98 on Thursday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Jon Turner acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, with a total value of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

