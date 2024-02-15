Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.630-6.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.59-$1.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.06.

AKAM traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.26. 1,634,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,102. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,164. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

