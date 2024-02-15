Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoustis Technologies

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele acquired 80,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $167,311. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Boller purchased 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000 and have sold 7,000 shares worth $4,481. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

See Also

