Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Alcoa worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alcoa by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 1,863,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,137. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

