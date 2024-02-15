Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AA stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $128,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,323 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

