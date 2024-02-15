Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $313.34 million and $3.62 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002413 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 247,939,668 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

