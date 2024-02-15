Algorand Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $57.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00080272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,681,559 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.