Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

