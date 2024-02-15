Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 13.9 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $16,514,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $13,939,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 739,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 255,337 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

