Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $48,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.