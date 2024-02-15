Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at UBS Group

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.87.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Trading Up 4.6 %

ATUS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 4,017,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,279. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.